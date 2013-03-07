WIN a lipstick and matching gloss from the new No7 and Poppy King Lips collection!

We’ve got the new matching lipsticks and glosses by No7 and Poppy King to give away!

No7 has teamed up with lipstick legend Poppy King on an exclusive range of lipsticks and matching lipglosses - and we’ve got one of each of the seven new shades to give away on Twitter!

With an emphasis on wearable glamour and the empowerment of women through their lipstick, Poppy King brings retro appeal and iconic know how to the much loved No7 range in a new collection of seven lip shades.

Keep your eye on our Twitter page throughout the day for the question that you need to answer to be in with a chance of winning.

It’s the perfect start to the week treat!