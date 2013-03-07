WIN a limited edition Maybelline goodie bag!

We’ve got five limited edition Maybelline totes filled with Maybelline goodies to give away on Twitter today…

To celebrate the release of Maybelline’s limited edition canvas tote, we’re giving you the chance to win one filled with Maybelline make-up on Twitter today.

BUSY GIRL'S BEAUTY ESSENTIALS

Featuring Maybelline New York’s calendar image of Julia Stegner, the uber glam tote will be filled with not one, not two but three of your favourite Maybelline products – One by One waterproof mascara, Eyestudio gel liner and Superstay 24hr Lip in Crimson Crystal.

LOVE THE SUMMER VIBES

So to be in with a chance of winning one of these fantastic goody bags make sure you’re following us on Twitter and keep your eyes peeled on our page to find out the question you need to answer.

But don’t despair if you’re not luck today because throughout July you can also get this limited edition canvas tote bag free when you buy any three Maybelline products for the price of two at Superdrug stores only for a limited time.