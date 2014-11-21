Win A Flint Plus Flint Skincare Set Worth £122 With #InStyleVIP

On InStyle this week we've teamed up with skincare gurus Flint Plus Flint to bring you this amazing giveaway. This all British brand was developed by the entrepreneurs behind the Skin Health Spa clinic and you could be one of the three lucky readers to win the Mrs Flint Collection, worth £122! This expertly created set includes the Everyday Wash, Primer, Serum, Moisturiser and the Lip Hero, we can't even decide which product we love the most.

To win one of these skincare sets, all you have to do is follow @instyle_uk on Twitter and retweet the #InStyleVIP tweet, good luck! The competition ends at midnight on the 21st November 2014 and the winners will be picked at random. UK addresses only. Prize may differ from image shown.

