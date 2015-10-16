Win A Dirty Works Skincare Bundle Worth Over £60 With #InStyleVIP

16 Oct 2015

Fun, flirty and utterly cheeky, thes Dirty Works products are irresistible skin treats – here’s what’s included in today’s fabulous giveaway…

For #InStyleVIP this week we are giving five of our lucky readers the chance to win over £60 worth of products from cosmetics brand Dirty Works! This exclusive Dirty Works collection features fabulous skin and body care must-haves which will buff, scrub, moisturise and leave you fragranced from top to toe.

Fun, flirty and utterly cheeky, these Dirty Works products are irresistible skin treats – here's what's included in today's fabulous giveaway…

8-in-1 Miracle Cream - a multi-tasking phenomenon that hydrates AND boosts collagen production. Hello smoother, nourished and younger looking skin…

8-in-1 Miracle Serum – an anti-ageing must-have this serum penetrates deep within the skin to help reduce signs of ageing.

Pure Beauty Facial Oil – packed with antioxidant-rich ingredients, this facial oil is the ultimate treat to soften and replenish tired, parched skin.

Come Clean Creamy Cleanser – this cleanser is full of hydrating and smoothing ingredients – making it the perfect dirt and grime remover.

Triple Action Micellar Cleansing Water – this 3-in-1 cleansing water can be used for the face and eyes – and yes, it evens works on waterproof make-up.

Cucumber Eye Pads – the ultimate remedy for tired, dull peepers that have fallen victim to puffiness and dark circles.

Pore-Fect Face Scrub – this delicious moisture boosting scrub can be used to gently exfoliate & unblock pores for a glowing complexion.

Shimmer Lotion – want a beautifully radiant, gorgeous glow? Then this is the body lotion for you…

Minty Body Wash – this zesty little number is the perfect way to start your day.

Bye Bye Dry Body Butter Light – a lightly moisturising product which will leave your skin feeling deliciously smooth and soft – with no dry patches in sight.

Glow Girl Buttery Salt Scrub – this luxurious scrub will get to work on dry skin and stubborn areas to ensure your skin is silky smooth in no time.

Best Foot Forward Foot Butter – an intensely nourishing and cooling treat for feet to banish dry, rough skin.

Touch & Glow Radiance Cream – this cream illuminates for a luminous and glowing complexion – you can use over or under for an enviable glow.

Read on to find to enter for your chance to win this fabulous Dirty Works beauty bundle…

Terms & Conditions
To enter, all you have to do is follow @instyle_uk on Twitter and retweet the #InStyleVIP tweet, good luck! The competition ends at midnight on Friday 16 October and the winners will be picked at random. UK addresses only. Prize may differ from image shown.

