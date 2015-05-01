Win A Clinique Skincare Gift Worth £200 With #InStyleVIP

We've got an amazing Clinique skincare bundle to giveaway & you could be the lucky reader to win it

This month with our June issue we’re giving away a gorgeous Clinique gift for FREE; the award-winning Clinique Smart Custom Serum, worth £11. To celebrate Clinique are giving you the chance to win an amazing skincare bundle.

Worth over £200 this gorgeous gift includes a Clinique Smart Custom Serum, the Sonic System Purifying Cleansing Brush PLUS a custom-fit 3-Step Regime and you could be the lucky reader to win it.

To enter, all you have to do is follow @instyle_uk on Twitter and retweet the #InStyleVIP tweet, good luck! The competition ends at midnight on Friday 1st May 2015 and the winners will be picked at random. UK addresses only. Prize may differ from image shown.

Got a tablet? You can now download InStyle magazine straight to your iPad & iPhone, Kindle (just search the store for 'InStyle Magazine'), Nook or Google Nexus for £3.99.