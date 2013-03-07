Win a chance to star in L’Oréal ad with Cheryl Cole!

L’Oréal Paris and Cheryl Cole want YOU for new Casting Crème Gloss campaign!

Ever wanted to star in a TV ad? L’Oréal Paris is looking for three girls to star in the next Casting Crème Gloss TV advertisement alongside the one and only Cheryl Cole.

CLICK FOR MORE BEAUTY NEWS

As of 31 October, fans of the stunning songstress and Casting Crème Gloss will be able to upload a picture of themselves on the L’Oréal Paris Facebook page, with their hair coloured either Tempting Blonde, Rich Brunette or Fiery Redhead. Enlist your family and friends to cast their votes from 28 November to 4 December.

The most popular girls will be shortlisted for a L’Oréal Paris Casting Day, where they will receive a makeover by professional hair stylists and make-up artists before they strut their stuff in front of a panel of judges. The winners will star in the new TV advertisement campaign in 2012, alongside Cheryl.

VIDEO: HOW TO GET CHERYL COLE’S UP-DO

All together now: you’re worth it.

By Julia Chadwick