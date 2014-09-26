Win £100 Worth Of Pür Minerals Products!

#InStyleVIP are giving you the chance to win over £100 worth of Pür products...

To celebrate Pür Minerals launching onto Feelunique.com, #InStyleVIP are giving you the chance to win over £100 worth of Pür products. Skincare and cosmetics combined Pür works to correct the skins appearance even when make-up comes off for a flawless and radiant complexion all year round.

Great make-up starts with the base so begin with the Simplicity Soothing Gentle Cleanser to wash away oil, impurities and makeup without irritating the skin. Follow with Soak It Up, an intensely hydrating, oil-free moisturiser that delivers both immediate and long-term hydration for a visibly calmer complexion without causing excess shine.

Kick start your make-up regime with the Start Now Kit containing their 5 can’t-live-without heroes to achieve flawless coverage. Containing the award winning 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Makeup SPF15, the Colour Correcting Primer - Prep & Perfect, Mineral Glow, Impact + Mascara and Chisel Brush – it only takes 60 seconds to achieve flawless coverage and 60 days for a flawless complexion.

Shop Pür Minerals online at www.feelunique.com

Join us on Facebook www.facebook.com/PurMineralsUK or follow us on twitter @PurMineralsUK to join in the conversation

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is follow @instyle_uk



on twitter and retweet the #InStyleVIP tweet. The competition ends at midnight on the 26th September 2014 and winners will be picked at random. UK addresses only.

