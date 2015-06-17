Why This Boots Anti-Ageing Serum Is About To Sell Out Everywhere...

Remember back in 2007, when Boots launched its miracle No7 Protect & Perfect anti-ageing product and women up and down the country went bananas? Well get ready for that hysteria to hit the high street all over again, because the product's been improved – and it has been scientifically proven to be better than ever.

The No7 Protect & Perfect ADVANCED Intense Serum (that's the key word here), a newer version of the original No 7 Protect & Perfect Intense Serum, is about to fly off the shelves.

Why? Because this is officially the UK's first ever anti-ageing product that can legitimately claim it has been clinically proven to deliver anti-wrinkle results that get better over time.

In other words, the longer you use the serum, the less wrinkles you have. And science says so. It's even been given the seal of approval from the Advertising Standards Agency, meaning it is the first anti-ageing cream in British TV history to be allowed to call itself clinically proven in an advert. So get ready for the ads coming this week – and for the subsequent crush in your local Boots as everyone everywhere runs to get their fix.

And at just £24.95, the serum is ridiculously good value for money – especially when compared to other high end serums and creams that claim to do the same thing, but for (way more) than double the price.

With the original formula, scientists trialled it on women for over six months and measured improvements in wrinkles. But the new advanced version - which has increased levels of Matrixyl 300 (the stuff that repairs the skin's structure) - saw a trial carried out over 12 months, and found that results continued to get better.

However, that's not to say that other brands don't do the same job - it is just that they haven't carried out the extensive (and expensive) trials that Boots has, allowing No7 to boast theirs is 'clinically proven'. Plus, it's worth noting that the No7 serum has only been proven to reduce the signs of wrinkles around the eyes, it wasn't tested on other signs of ageing skin. That said, for the price, it's still a good investment.

Dr Mike Bell, Scientific Skincare Advisor, Boots UK said of the product: 'Women who use No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Serum already know that they are choosing a product with proven anti-ageing benefits but now they can have an extra degree of confidence that the longer they continue to use the product, the better the results they will see. Not only has the product been put through a 12 month, rigorous clinical trial, but all the data from that trial has been scrutinised by the UK’s advertising industry advisors at the highest level.'

Will you be stockpiling this product, or have you got your own tried and tested anti-wrinkle cream that you swear by?