Which Foundation Does Kim Kardashian Use? All Of These, Apparently…

How does Kim K get her flawless complexion? With a little help from these beauty bag essentials...

Just like every home needs a solid structure on which to stand, a flawless contour should always be complemented by that perfect foundation.

Kim Kardashian's almost-airbrushed complexion have become as much of a key element in her beauty look as those arched brows and her statement nude lip selfie after selfie—and it isn't just the work of a well-placed Valencia filter.

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 12, 2015 at 10:21am PST

We put together a running list of the many foundations Kim Kardashian has worn before, along with the all-important details on where to buy them. Keep scrolling to find your perfect match...

1. MAC Studio Fix Powder Foundation, £22

Depending on your desired finish, you can work MAC's powder foundation solo for sheer coverage, or over a liquid foundation for an airbrushed effect.

2. Giorgio Armani Crema Nuda Tinted Cream, £145

Remember the whole Georgio Armani foundation debacle that took place on Kim's Twitter over the summer? The product in question was Giorgio Armani's Shaping Cream, which has since been discontinued, but was replaced with the Crema Nuda Tinted Cream as a comparable substitute.

3. Urban Decay Naked Skin Weightless Liquid Makeup, £27

For both the wedding of the century and the 2015 MTV VMAs, Kim's makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic used the Urban Decay Naked Skin foundation to give her complexion a glowing, demi-matte finish.

Okay, so now we know the foundations that're right for Kimmy K, but which one will give YOU a flawless base? The Beauty Editors over at Powder are giving out free personalised foundation recommendations.

4. Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, £36.50

A Giorgio girl through and through, Kim notes Armani's Luminous Silk formula as another one of her faves.

5. Joe Blasco Ultrabase Foundation, £31.21

Kim and Joe Blasco's formula go way back, with the product acting as her gateway foundation into the world of makeup. 'It's a really old-school, heavy foundation,' Kim told Into the Gloss. 'My dad got me makeup classes for Christmas when I was like 14 at some Joe Blasco makeup school, and I've worn that foundation ever since.'

6. Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Stick, £29.50

The neutral pigment base combined with hydrating shea butter, and light-diffusing powders ensure a flawless finish that won't quit.

Article courtesy of InStyle.com.

WATCH: How to contour like a pro...