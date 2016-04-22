Kylie Jenner Showed Us Her Make-Up Bag (And Yes Kim's Perfume Was In There)

The girl with the most legendary lips in the world right now - KJ spills on her fave beauty products, 90’s lipstick, and the key to a perfect selfie...

https://www.instagram.com/p/BESozDmnGg3/ Metallic matte HEIR on the lips @kyliecosmetics A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 16, 2016 at 11:24pm PDT

We have to know, what's in your make-up bag…

‘I’m obsessed with NIP+FAB Glycolic pads – they’re super easy to use so I use them to exfoliate nearly everyday, then I always use their Dragon’s Blood Fix Serum as a primer before I put my makeup on. Make-up wise I like foundation that’s really light but still has great coverage, Makeup Forever Ultra HD Foundation is perfect and NARS concealer is super good at covering my dark circles.

A slick of Lancome mascara to thicken my lashes and a spritz of Kim's perfume (it's my favourite scent ever and I always get compliments on it) and I'm good to go.'

https://www.instagram.com/p/BC4CkeaHGqI/ Candy on the lips @kyliecosmetics A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 12, 2016 at 5:58pm PST

READ ALSO: Tres Chic Or Too 90s? Beauty Writer George Driver Tries Brown Lipstick

What’s your secret to the perfect brown lip?

‘I actually used to use a brown eyeliner as a lipliner! At the time I couldn’t find a decent brown lipstick anywhere. So I decided to take matters into my own hands and create my own, that way, I can never run out of my favourite colour! Lipstick is such a passion of mine - I’m really into 90s shades so I wear loads of mauve, nude and brown tones.

It’s funny, when my friends go shopping, they’ll go into MAC and the assistant will say, ‘This is the exact lipstick Kylie Jenner uses’ and my friends will be like, ‘Ummm not it’s not, but thanks.’ I’m creating a whole load of new colours for my Lip Kit line but it’s still top secret.’

https://www.instagram.com/p/BDEiL53nGsz/ my little babies 😍 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 17, 2016 at 3:26pm PDT

Make-up artists or DIY?

‘Apart from a few beauty disasters on the show when I was younger, I’ve honestly got doing my own makeup down to a T. But the thing I love about doing it myself is that I get to do exactly what I want. If I can’t be bothered I’ll just go out without makeup on.

But I love having artists try out different looks on me for events - pretty much everything I know about makeup, I learnt from pros.’

https://www.instagram.com/p/BEfa-6YHGr-/ 😊 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 21, 2016 at 10:34pm PDT

READ ALSO: Selfie Stick At The Ready: 10 Ways To Instaglam Your Holiday

So #nomakeup selfies don’t faze you?

‘I don’t really care about people seeing me without makeup on but I try to keep my skin looking good. I literally love Christie Kidd, she’s an amazing dermatologist and a total genius. I don’t get to visit her as often as I’d like but Kendall went a lot when she had bad acne.

The best tip she’s given me is to avoid tinted moisturiser because it’s actually really bad for your skin. When the moisturiser sinks into your pores it takes the makeup pigment with it, which causes your skin to break out.’

What’s the key to looking good on Instagram?

‘Great lighting, a good angle, and a filter are all you need to look good in a selfie. Instead of Instagram filters I like to use an app called VscoCam. At the moment I’m really into my #iammorethan social media campaign.

I’ve been bullied a lot so I wanted to find people that have experienced way worse than me and managed to come out the other side, and share their stories. They’re a massive inspiration to me and hopefully sharing it on Instagram will inspire other people as well.’

We checked out your closet tour video, talk us through that wig collection…

‘I’ve never been shy about the fact that I wear wigs so I thought it would be really fun to show everybody my whole collection. I’ve got like ten to fifteen altogether. My favourite is the plain black one with bangs. When my hair’s been braided or it just doesn’t look good I’ll wear it for the day, which is so easy.

I love blue tones next to my skin, which is why I have so many green and turquoise wigs. Sometimes I’ll dye my real hair, like when it was blonde, but it got pretty ruined from the bleach so I used Moroccan Oil shampoo and conditioner to help strengthen it. I wish I’d had it for longer, I miss being blonde all the time!’