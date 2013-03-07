We're crushing on KAREN GILLAN

That vibrant hair, fairest of them all skintone and hot red lips. We salute you Karen Gillan!

Wowsers, Karen Gillan sure stole the red carpet last night at the Sex and the City 2 premiere in London which was no mean feat seeing as she was sharing it with half of Hollywood.

We think she could be starting a new trend... Goodbye California tan, hello flawless, fair skin. Goodybe beachy blonde, hello vivid red. And what better way to compliment such fine assets than with a killer LBD, bright red lip and pinky blush? Stock up the tools to steal her look here.

Famous for being Doctor Who's new side-kick, we're confident she'll soon be snapped up as the face of some uber-cool fashion brand or glossy magazine.

Off to the salon for a colour change it is then...

By Alice Ripman