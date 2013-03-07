We're crushing on KAREN GILLAN

Wowsers, Karen Gillan sure stole the red carpet last night at the Sex and the City 2 premiere in London which was no mean feat seeing as she was sharing it with half of Hollywood.
SEE ALL THE SEX AND THE CITY 2 PREMIERE PICS HERE
We think she could be starting a new trend... Goodbye California tan, hello flawless, fair skin. Goodybe beachy blonde, hello vivid red. And what better way to compliment such fine assets than with a killer LBD, bright red lip and pinky blush? Stock up the tools to steal her look here.
Famous for being Doctor Who's new side-kick, we're confident she'll soon be snapped up as the face of some uber-cool fashion brand or glossy magazine.
Off to the salon for a colour change it is then...
By Alice Ripman