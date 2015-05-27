We’ve Got Over £3000 Worth Of Summer Gifts To Giveaway. Yes, really…

Want to win your fashion and beauty summer must-haves? Of course you do…

We can’t be the only ones counting down the days until summer is finally here? By our count it’s about 39 days and though it might still be a little too cold to whip on our favourite pair of denim shorts, we think it’s time to start the summer solstice celebrations. And what better way to celebrate than by giving you the chance to win your summer fashion and beauty must-haves? We’ve got over £3000 worth of prizes up for grabs and we think you’re going to love them all. Prepare yourself for some gorgeous gifts…

Our fabulous line-up includes products your summer beauty routine has been missing. Such as a summer skincare set, worth over £70, from the brand loved by models and make-up artists around the world: Bioderma. Plus, summer essentials from REN (that’s already topped our lust list) & Salon Science, a beauty bundle from Tweezerman, a must-have gift from Eyeko and gorgeous gifts from Philip Kingsley & Rituals.

And did we mention you can also get your hands on a gorgeous gift from the beauty tool experts, Real Techniques?

We’ve also got a gorgeous line-up of fashion prizes including one you really REALLY don’t want to miss. Hint it’s a £500 shopping spree for a fashion brand you’re going to love. Plus, you could also be the lucky reader to get your hands on our £300 Next shopping spree, some chic lingerie from Chantelle & Passionata.

There’s also some hot summer accessories up for grabs, because switching up your wardrobe for the warmer weather isn’t always enough… We’ve got 4 watches (that’s right you could win not 1 but 4 watches) from Shore Projects to giveaway as well as 8 pairs of Sϋϋna sunglasses.

Plus, you could also win a £100 gift-voucher for Figleaves.com, hello new swimwear...

Love the sound of these fabulous gifts? (We knew you would) then keep an eye on our Twitter where we’ll keep you updated about the latest prizes.

HOW TO ENTER

To enter, visit comps.instyle.co.uk/prizedraws.php. The winners will be picked at random. UK addresses only. Products may differ to those pictured.