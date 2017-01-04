We’re Calling It: This Is The Haircut That Will Take Over 2017

Move over lob, there’s a new hot haircut that’s going to begin its reign this winter. While the shag may always be associated with the ‘70s, Mick Jagger has nothing on the modern update of the cut recently seen on celebs like Chloë Grace Moretz, Amber Heard, and Taylor Swift.

The 2017 upgrade hits just below the collar bone with face-framing layers and long, split bangs like Moretz’s cut, but also works with a full fringe like Swift’s, or no bangs at all.

The style owes its resurgence to the decade’s current impact on fashion, and as a great transitional cut for a grown-out lob. “I think we're seeing more and more of a late 70's influence in fashion,” says celebrity hairstylist Gregory Russell who gave Moretz her retro-inspired cut.

“Once your Lob gets too long, you can layer it into a shag and it's the perfect length!”

A shag works with all hair types and textures, but you’ll want to keep your face shape in mind. If you have a narrow face, Russell recommends keeping the bangs pretty wide and open so that your features are all visible and in focus.

For wide face shapes, the pro suggests opting for more narrow bangs that are disconnected from the layers to create the illusion of a slimmer face. When it comes to everyday care, the cut is almost as effortless as it looks.

To prolong the life of your shag, Russell says to avoid heat styling when possible because “it will break your ends making you lose the structure of your cut.” To keep your ends looking shiny, hydrated, and fresh, he recommends regularly treating your strands with a hair oil.

The original version of this story by Erin Lukas appeared on InStyle.com.

