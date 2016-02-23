We Can’t Get Enough Of This New Beauty Site And Here’s Why…

Trust us; this is the one beauty website you need to know about…

Every now and then a new beauty site comes along and obviously we can’t resist trying it out but not of all them make the cut. However there are a few that we check regularly (ok, daily) and there’s a new one on the block that you need to know about. Meet, Powder…

Powder, our brand new beauty sister site (brought to you by the experts at Marie Claire, InStyle, Woman&Home and Look) is all about personalised beauty, because there isn’t a one size fits all when it comes to make-up and skincare. Everything on this site is completely tailored to you – from the expert tips & tricks that come with every product recommendation to the articles on your very own beauty feed.

Here’s what you need to know….

Powder, has mastered the art of personalised beauty by editing the world's beauty products – they’ve literally tested thousands – down to the best that make-up and skincare has to offer. Then, based on your beauty concerns, their clever algorithm will quickly match you to the best products for your every skincare and make-up need.

And if you haven’t already checked it out, they’ve just added Primers to their beauty line-up. Whether you’re after a primer that’ll keep the shine at bay, one that’ll even out your skin-tone, brighten things up or just a good all-round multitasker, Powder will find the Primer for you.

And did we mention that they’ll also tailor you beauty matches to suit your budget? Whether you’re looking to save a few pennies or want to treat yourself to a luxe new beauty buy, you won’t ever break the bank.

Getting your personalised beauty recommendations is pretty simple (and completely free). All you have to do is head over to thisispowder.co.uk, tell them your beauty needs and wants and within SECONDS you'll be matched to products that are perfectly suited to you.

Happy (beauty) hunting…

