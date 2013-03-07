Watch Helena Christensen shoot her NUDE campaign!

Helena Christensen went behind the lens to photograph co-founder Ali Hewson and her daughter Jordan for a shoot to celebrate the launch of NUDE's next generation of skincare products.

Helena captured the range of natural, nutrient-rich products in a short film called 'You Are More Beautiful NUDE', which sees her work her styling and camera-snapping magic on the ladies.

The release of the film coincides with the launch of NUDE's skin Nutrition Bar at Selfridges Beauty Hall on 4 October 2012. If the products will make us as beautiful as Helena, we'll be first in the queue!

