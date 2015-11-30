Want To Find Your Perfect Shade Of Blusher? Then Check Out This Beauty Site…

How do you choose the perfect blusher from a thousand shades of pink? This new beauty site will point you in the right direction…

It’s no secret that a sweep of blusher can instantly perk up your complexion – from powder to cream – blushers are a make-up bag must-have. However, even though we have the application down – finding the right shade of blusher to get that healthy, rosy glow isn’t so easy.

From choosing the right colour from a thousand shades of pink to deciding on a finish, it’s fair to say that not all blushers are created equal and no-one wants to part with their hard earned pennies for a blusher that doesn’t deliver.

So it’s about time you met Powder, a new beauty that can find the perfect blusher for your make-up bag – for free – whatever your skin tone and whatever your bank balance. What to know more? Of course you do…

Powder, is a brand new beauty site (brought to you by the beauty editors at Marie Claire, InStyle, Woman&Home and Look) which is all about personalised beauty. They want to make sure that your make-up bag is full of products that really work for you – from the blushers that’ll make your complexion pop to the eye creams that’ll keep those dark circles at bay.

So how does it work? Well their beauty editors have combed through literally every product out there (including all the beauty icons and brand new launches) and edited them down to the best that skincare and make-up has to offer.

Then all you have to do is sign-up (FYI it’s completely free) answer a few quick questions about your beauty self and then their ridiculously clever algorithm matches you with products to suit all of your beauty needs and wants – from your skin tone, to your preferred finish and even your bank balance.

It’s like having 24/7 access to expert beauty editors wherever and whenever you want! Plus, you can also store all of your beauty recommendations in your Beauty Drawer for safe keeping and use their clever Beauty Feed to keep up to date on the latest beauty launches, trends and tips – which are of course, all tailored to you.

Yes, this new beauty site really is worth checking out – but be warned – expect to lose hours playing with it…

Head over to thisispowder.co.uk now to get your free beauty recommendations.