Want to be the star of Max Factor TV adverts?

Following the success of this Autumn’s ‘Makeover Break’ TV adverts, Max Factor will be creating a further two series, and are searching for beauty-obsessed girls to star in them. The sequence of three 90-second TV ads will comprise a make-over mini series, and will air on national TV in spring and summer 2010.

Some of Britain’s top beauty experts will be making over the lucky winner, including Max Factor’s celebrity make-up artist Caroline Barnes, who has worked with Kylie Minogue, and hair stylist to the stars Michael Douglas, who is responsible for some of Yasmin Le Bon’s hottest looks.

Filming will take place in London in early February 2010. For further details and your chance to win, log on to http://www.makeoverbreak.com before 3rd January 2010. Entrants must be aged between 20 and 40 and have an interest in make-up.

By Jessica Tibbits

Following the success of this Autumn’s ‘Makeover Break’ TV adverts, Max Factor will be creating a further two in the series and are searching for beauty-obsessed girls to star in them. The sequence of three 90-second TV ads will comprise a makeover mini series, and will air on national TV in spring and summer 2010.

CHECK OUT THE BEST BEAUTY TRENDS

Some of Britain’s top beauty experts will be making over the lucky winner, including Max Factor’s celebrity make-up artist Caroline Barnes, who has worked with Kylie Minogue, and hair stylist to the stars Michael Douglas, who is responsible for some of Yasmin Le Bon’s hottest looks.

Filming will take place in London in early February 2010. For further details and your chance to win, log on to makeoverbreak.com before 3rd January 2010. Entrants must be aged between 20 and 40 and have an interest in make-up.

By Jessica Tibbits