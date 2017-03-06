The Makeup Range To Start Spending All Of Your Salary On

Vincent Longo Cosmetics is back. First launched in 1995, your mother probably loved it and now you're going to as well.

If you were born in the 90s, then you might not know who Vincent Longo is. Back then, along with Francois Nars and Kevyn Aucoin, he was one of the leading global makeup artists, working with some of the biggest names in fashion at the time, including the big Supers: Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer, Heidi Klum and Elle McPherson.

Not a bad CV, eh? He then launched his eponymous makeup range in 1995. The line was a huge success, but sadly stopped its UK distribution in the early 2000s. Boo hoo! But, now, it’s just relaunched exclusively onto cultbeauty.co.uk and we couldn’t be more stoked. We haven’t been this excited since Take That reunited.

Here are four reasons why you’ll fall in love with the Vincent Longo:

1. The Water Canvas Creme-To-Powder Foundation, £43.50, is patented, so you won’t have seen it anywhere else. It feels bouncy to touch, a little bit like jelly, because it's formulated with 75% microwater. It comes in a fancy compact, with a lock system that keeps the products airtight and prevents any evaporation. It gives a stunning light to medium coverage that makes your skin look like pure velvet.

2. The Creme Gel Eyeliner, £19, is highly pigmented, blends like a dream and lasts for ages. The range of colours is beyond fab, too. Golden Orit is a particular favourite to help perk up tired eyes and is the ideal shade for future Christmas bashes.

3. The Pearl X Eyeshadows, £19 are amazing. LOOK AT THEM. The marble effect is so bloody beautiful that you won’t want to swirl your brush on it, but panic not, the pigment runs all the way through and keeps the pattern. The beauty of these shadows is that each time you apply your brush in a different way, the mixture of matte and shimmer will create a whole new shade. If you really don't want to touch them, just keep the lids open and pop them on your dressing table. Nice.

4. The Lip And Cheek Gel Stains, £18.50, actually blend. How many times have you popped a stain onto your cheeks, but by the time you bring your hand up to blend, it’s instantly dried and won’t budge? Great, now you look like a clown. Guess what? This one does the opposite! Blends nicely? Check. Won't dry too quickly? Check. Dot it along your cheek bone and double up for a deeper flush of colour.

