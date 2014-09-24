Video: The Only Make-Up Looks You Need To Know From Fashion Month

Catching her breath after London and Milan Fashion Weeks, InStyle's Beauty Writer Jessica Tibbits looks back at the key beauty trends from the shows that you need to put into practise ASAP...

After New York brought us perfect skin and little else, it was a full-blown relief to see colour galore at London Fashion Week, proof that Brits do bold beauty best. And we reckon its time for you to embrace it just like the pros.

One of our favourite looks was the white and icy blue eye at Holly Fulton created by make-up pro Andrew Gallimore for MAC. Check it out in our amazing video below.

Other colourful highlights included pink and red ombre glitter nails created by manicurist Sophy Robson backstage at the House of Holland show. Paired with a silver glittery eye and gently waved hair, it summed up Henry’s inspiration – a girl on her way to Woodstock – perfectly.

On the more wearable end of the scale were the lacquered lips at Antonio Beradi. Legendary make-up artist Val Garland mixed each model their very own shade of lipstick, then added layers of gloss for a highly lacquered look. Worn with low ponytails and ‘cellophane’ nails created by nail pro Marian Newman using a single coat of MAC’s Pink Pearl Transformation nail polish, it made for a stunning, but totally wearable, look.

We don't know about you but we reckon all of these stunning beauty trends should be added to our going-out repertoires, pronto. Bring on Saturday!

By Jessica Tibbits