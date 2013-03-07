Victoria’s Secret launches Bombshell fragrance!

Victoria’s Secret models Candice Swanepoel, Erin Heatherton, Adriana Lima and Lily Aldridge were let loose in New York’s Soho for the launch of the brand’s new fragrance, Bombshell.

With the fragrance being named after the ‘bombshells’ that inspired it, the girls didn’t need a STOP sign to grab the attention of passers by. All four wore skin-tight satin teamed with peeptoe stilettos to pose for photos and sign merchandise.

‘Sexy today. Sexy tomorrow. Sexy forever’ - the jewel-like bottle holds a perfume that hits all the right notes: fruity, floral and aromatic.

We want some of what they’ve got!

By Sarah Smith