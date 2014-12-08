Victoria Beckham's Joined Forces With Nails Inc And It's Super Chic

Our fav Spice Girl turned fashion designer and style icon has turned her hand to beauty and it's pretty fabulous...

Fresh from her triumphant win at the British Fashion Awards last week, you would be forgiven for thinking Victoria Beckham might be taking a well deserved break. Yeah, right… The Spice Girl turned business mogul and all round fashionista is working her butt off once more with her debut beauty collection, Victoria Beckham x Nails Inc.

Joining forces with our fav nail brand Nails Inc, VB's collab is the chicest beauty launch to hit our mailboxes. With two colours reflecting the Victoria Beckham SS15 collection, the unique limited edition duo of nail polishes is the perfect Spring Summer accessory. For our nails, that is. Inspired by Japanese elements, the covetable collection comes in two shades, Judo Red and Bamboo White. A unique formulation including Stretch-To-Fit technology helps to build healthy nails and regain their natural shine whilst promoting nail growth. High fashion and good for you? Sign us up.

Our verdict? Sleek new matte bottles and on-trend tomato red and nude shades make VB's collab a must-have. Designer nail polish? Well, as we always say, more designer is more.

By George Driver/@iamgdriver