Victoria Beckham reveals bargain beauty favourites

It seems Victoria Beckham is a real fan of affordable products as she's just revealed two of her skincare must-haves, and they both check in at under £15…

While juggling being a mum of four, two fashion lines and a jet-setting lifestyle, Victoria Beckham never looks anything but flawless, and now she's revealed the secrets to her glowing complexion.

While Posh has been known to go in for tanned skin in the past, she's recently explained why she put those days behind her in favour of the natural look: "Being overly tanned is very aging and, dare I say it, a bit footballer’s wife. Embrace your natural colour!"

To stave off ageing, VB says she doesn't rely on expensive products, but favours a simple £11 bodycream by Weleda. "It’s really, really thick and I slather it on," she says.

The British fashion designer never goes anywhere without a glossy lip, which she says comes courtesy of Stila's £12 lip glosses: "‘I love those Stila lip glosses, the ones that you twist and click. They smell and taste nice."