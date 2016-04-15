Victoria Beckham x Estee Lauder: Everything You Need To Know About The MEGA Exciting Collab

Victoria Beckham is launching a make-up collection!

It’s been announced that the designer is doing a Kendall Jenner and collaborating with Estée Lauder for a limited edition collection, which is launching in September this year.

This isn’t the first time VB has done beauty — she collaborated with Nails Inc to create two dreamy shades in 2014, and since then has spoken about her desire to launch a make-up line.

Speaking to the New York Times, she said: ‘I want to reach as many women throughout the world as I can,' she added. "There are more categories that I want to enter into. I have five categories at the moment. But at some point I would love to do shoes, I would love to do fragrance, I would love to do makeup, I would like to do underwear. There are so many things I want to do.’

‘I am thrilled to be launching this limited edition makeup collection with Estée Lauder,’ said Victoria Beckham. ‘The whole process has been both inspiring and eye opening - from going back and revisiting the Estée Lauder archives through to working on the product with the Estée team, this feels like the perfect makeup partnership for me and my brand. I had long admired Estée Lauder the woman, and the powerful brand that she created, so I am excited to offer both of our customers this makeup range and play a small part in her vision for women.’

What are we hoping for from the VB x EL collection? Some FLAWLESS velvet-finish foundation, fierce contouring bronzers and some luxe nude lipsticks.

Get Estee Lauder and Victoria Beckham on your tabs so you’re ready to shop come September 2016 as we predict a sell-out…