Tools Of The Trade – The 5 Hair Tools You Need To Create Any Celebrity Style

Tongs, wands, irons and rollers…and that’s before we even get started on how to curl your hair using your straighteners! But before you throw in the towel, we’ve whittled down the gazillion hair tools out there to 5 of our firm favourites.

Va Va Voom Volume A La Rosie

We love Rosie’s glamorous evening look; her hair’s full of volume yet still looks beautifully shiny. How to get it? Go for BaByliss’s Big Hair Styler, £44.95, which has a rotating brush designed to add dramatic volume. The clever built-in ionic generator releases a stream of negative ions to neutralise static charges as you dry, leaving hair frizz-free and super shiny. To recreate, start by applying a volumising product such as Living Proof’s Root Lifting Spray, £21 to damp hair. Then, simply allow the brush to rotate through sections of your hair, drying as it goes, and concentrating on the ends to shape them into a flick. When you get to the upper layers, wind the full section of hair around the brush and hold for a few seconds to help create maximum volume.

Hollywood Waves – Cara-Style

It may look as though you’ve squashed your normal curling tong, but the ghd Curve Classic Wave, £110 is designed to create deep curls like Cara’s sleek, polished screen-siren waves. To do this at home, start by etching in a deep side parting before dividing the hair into sections. Next, spritz each section with Percy and Reed’s Heat Protect Styling Mist, £18 before wrapping the hair around the curling wand from the ends upwards. Hold for 5-8 seconds then repeat with each section. Next, use a paddle brush, such as the Remington Silk Paddle Brush, £12.99 to gently brush out the curls whilst teasing them into position using your fingers. To finish, pull back the front section on the side where your parting is lowest and fix in place above your ear with a bobby pin, before spritzing with Aveda’s Brilliant Spray-On Shine, £18.

Gigi Hadid’s Curvaceous Curls

That amazing body, those soft curls…we’re having a serious bout of hair envy over Gigi’s luscious locks. Luckily label.m’s Advanced Pro Triple Barrel Waver, £59.95 is about to change all that. Rather resembling an instrument of torture, this nifty tool actually allows you to create soft, natural-looking waves at home. Start by using BaByliss’ Brilliant Shine Brush, £29.95 to smooth the hair before separating into four sections. Then, beginning with the front sections, clamp the waver around the hair, starting at the top, and hold for a few seconds, moving the waver down the length of hair until you reach the ends. Finish by using your fingers to gently tease out the waves and spray OGX’s Coconut Water Weightless Hydration Oil, £6.99 generously over your hair for a long-lasting shine.

Beachy Texture – The Sienna Miller Way

If polished perfection isn’t your thing, go tousled as Sienna has here with the Remington Keratin Therapy Pro Curl, £29.99. It allows you to control the size and texture of your curls - the secret to natural-looking texture. To get Sienna’s look, use your fingers to create a rough side parting, then use the tong to create a few loose curls throughout your hair. Simply wrap a section of hair around the barrel and hold for a few seconds, varying the size and direction of the curls to make them appear as hap-hazard and natural as possible. Finish with a texturising spray such as Bumble & Bumble’s Cityswept Finish, £21.50 to give the curls a tousled lived-in look and to add definition and hold.

Georgia’s Bouncy Blow Out Secret

The easiest way to achieve even, bouncy curls like Georgia’s is to use heated rollers. The Ego Boost Heated Roller System, £140 heats up rollers in just 4-7 seconds, and the varying size of rollers allows you to create maximum volume, body and curls. To recreate, start by spritzing hair with a heat protector - we like Moroccanoil’s Heat Styling Protection Spray, £18.85 – then divide hair into sections. Next, wrap each section around a roller and hold in place with a clip. Use the larger rollers at the crown of your head to create volume, and the medium and smaller ones at the sides to create curls. Allow the rollers to cool before removing and finishing with a spritz of Schwarzkopf Professional Silhouette Super Hold Hairspray, £5.85 for a long-lasting finish.

By Emily Morgan