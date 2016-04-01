This Tip Will Change The Way You Use Face Wipes...

Have you been using them wrong?

Sure, a face wipe is probably be the easiest way to remove your makeup in a flash, but get too lackadaisical in your approach, and you might be doing more harm than good, says Beverly Hills, Calif.-based dermatologist Debra Luftman, M.D.

'It’s important to use your wipe from the forehead down to the jaw, so that you don’t end up redistributing oil and bacteria around your face and causing breakouts,' says Dr. Luftman, a consultant for Simple Skincare.

And if you're thinking of ditching face wipes altogether, get a personalised cleanser recommendation that's suited to your skin type and concerns over at Powder.

Read More: InStyle's Best Beauty Buys 2016 Revealed!

Dr. Luftman says to leave the worst for last: 'Finish wiping at your nose, as it’s one of the grimiest parts of the face.' Then toss that towelette to the trash.

Created a face from my face #unintentionalportrait #makeupmonet #1500moments1500conversations... A photo posted by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Oct 26, 2015 at 11:39pm PDT

Consider our minds officially blown—and our wipe game forever changed.

Article courtesy of InStyle.com

Read More: Have You Been Washing Your Hair Wrong?

WATCH: How To Get Better Skin…