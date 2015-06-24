This Make Up Artist Transforms Herself Into Barbie And We Can’t Tell Who’s Who

This make-up artist is plastic fantastic in all the right ways, recreating Barbie's glamorous grooming with what's in her make-up bag. You NEED to see the transformation...

Barbie has been going through a lot of changes lately, what with high-fashion collaborations, a Moschino catwalk dedicated entirely to the little lady and finally being able to wear flat shoes (it’s been 56 years Mattel, it’s time). But one thing that will never change is her glamorous grooming. A bouncy blow dry, perfectly lined lips and super-long lashes, Barbie’s never seen looking anything other than plastic fantastic. The only time we’ve ever seen Barbie with a bad hair day is when we were let loose with the scissors and that ‘chic bob’ turned into a buzzcut…

While we’ll probably never achieve Barbie’s level of beauty perfection (one cat eye flick is always longer than the other), make-up artist Kandee Johnson made us do a double take with her Instagram transformation, or #KanFormation. The results are seriously mind blowing; has anyone’s skin ever looked than smooth?! And those lashes! We need the name of Kandee’s mascara, now.

If you don’t believe it’s just make-up, Kandee posted her high-speed transformation in under 90 seconds to YouTube. A little spoiler – contact lenses are they key to those Barbie blue eyes, and that blonde hair is as plastic as Barbie is.

Barbie isn’t the first style icon to be recreated by Kandee. She’s tried out Disney princesses, Angelina Jolie, Kylie Jenner and even Captain Jack Sparrow, aka Johnny Depp. There’s really nobody this talented YouTuber can’t turn her make-up brushes to.

A photo posted by Kandee Johnson (@kandeejohnson) on Jun 11, 2015 at 2:55pm PDT

If you’re looking for more wearable beauty looks, Kandee’s channel is also full of everyday inspo, make-up tips and beauty reviews, as well as monthly favourites videos and cute videos of daughter Ellie. We think we have a new YouTube addiction!

