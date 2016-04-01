This Is The £9 Product Kim Kardashian Uses All Over Her Body 

You've got to admit: When it comes to skincare, Kim Kardashian has got her routine down pat.
The always-made-up media mogul knows a thing or two about what products work best for her, and although she has her pick of the most luxurious (and expensive) products on the market, her go-to for all over hydration can be found in the aisles of your local drugstore.
'I love Bio Oil! It's cheap,' Kardashian says in a post on her website, kimkardashianwest.com. 'I put it all over my body.'
And at only £9 a bottle, you can afford to use the hydrating oil all over your body too.
Bio Oil Multiuse Skinare Oil, £8.99, promises to help with scars, stretch marks, uneven skin tone, ageing skin, and dehydrated skin.
But that's not the only product Kardashian uses on a nightly basis, though her other favourites are admittedly a bit more pricey.
She also loves Guerlain Orchidée Impériale The Rich Cream, £295, and Dr. Ourian's Epione Signature Series Eye Cream.
