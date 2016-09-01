20% Off Neal's Yard Remedies

We hope you're enjoying your free gift* of Neal's Yard Remedies Geranium & Orange Hand Cream or Body Lotion. Full of the sunny scents of uplifting geranium and orange essential oil, they'll keep your skin velvety smooth and fabulously fragrant. They're so good, we wouldn't blame you if you wanted to collect both!

Neal's Yard Remedies has been leading the way in natural organic beauty for over 30 years, combining the expertise of a modern apothecary with the commitment to promoting honest, ethical products and organic health and beauty. From bathing in luxurious oils to pampering yourself with beautifully fragrant moisturisers, you can enjoy even more with our exclusive 20 per cent discount.

To claim your discount, just present this page ion-store or visit nealsyardremedies.com and enter the code INSTYLE16 at the checkout by midnight on 30 September 2016.

Terms & Conditions: The 20% off applies online at nealsyardremedies.com when you enter INSTYLE16 at checkout or by phone on 08452623145. Offer does not apply in other stockists. Offer valid until midnight on 30 September 2016. Cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer or discount. No cash or other alternatives. One transaction per person per household only. Discount is applicable on Neal's Yard Remedies products, but excludes Deliciously Ella products, selected therapies (ask in-store for details), Gift Vouchers, E-vouchers, Courses, or delivery. *Free gift exclusive to newsstand copies only.