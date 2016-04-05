These Are the 4 Beauty Products Kylie Jenner Is Currently Obsessing Over

The best bit? Three of them are UNDER £20...

What we wouldn't give to raid Kylie Jenner's entire beauty arsenal.

Though we're pretty sure she alternates her hair and makeup must-haves almost as regularly as she changes socks, the younger Jenner took to her website and app this week to reveal four of her current staples in a post she aptly titled, My Favourite Beauty Products RN.

Surprisingly, her constantly sold-out lip kit wasn't among the list, but we figure that would have been just too easy.

Shop each of her picks below!

1. Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, £15

Just last week Kylie posted a snapchat tutorial on how to use Mario's super-powered spot-clearing product. The most important part? 'Do NOT shake the bottle before using'.



2. OUAI Treatment Mask

3. Kiehl's Ultra Facial Toner, £15

4. Kardashian Beauty Hair Straightener, £85

