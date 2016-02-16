There’s A New Beauty Site On The Block & It’s About To Up Your Make-Up Game…

Meet Powder, the new beauty site that’s about to take your bronzer game to a whole new level...

Struggling to find a bronzer that gives you an enviable glow? Well its time you met Powder, the brand new beauty site that'll find the perfect one for you – whatever your skin tone – and the best bit? It only takes a few seconds. Here’s how…

Powder is a brand new beauty site (brought to you by the beauty editors at Marie Claire, InStyle, Woman&Home and Look) to ensure your make-up bag and bathroom cabinet are full of products that really work for you.

Their beauty editors have combed through every product out there, from the beauty icons, to the brand new launches and edited them down to the best of the best when it comes to skincare and make-up. Then after you’ve answered a few quick questions about your beauty self, their ridiculously clever algorithm matches you with products that suit all of your beauty needs and wants – from your skin tone to prices that won’t break the bank.

So that means you can say goodbye to muddy bronzers that make you look more tangoed and less tanned and hello to a bronzer (or two) that’s going to make you look gorgeously sun kissed.

Plus, you can also store all of your beauty recommendations in your Beauty Drawer for safe keeping and use their clever Beauty Feed to keep up to date on the latest beauty launches, trends and tips - which are all tailored to you.

It’s like having a host of beauty editors at your fingertips wherever and whenever you want – to get your free and personalised beauty recommendations, all you have to do is head over to thisispowder.co.uk now and sign up - trust us, it’s going to seriously up your make-up and skincare game.

Happy beauty hunting…