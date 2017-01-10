The Under-£10 Drugstore Lip Gloss You'll Find in Blake Lively's Clutch

Blake Lively shuts down any red carpet that she glides on to, so it was no surprise that she left all of our jaws on the floor at Sunday night's 74th annual Golden Globe Awards. The blonde bombshell usually opts for bold color, so it was a nice change to see her in black. "I don't normally wear black, so I like that it's black," she revealed to InStyle at our 2017 Golden Globes after-party about her Atelier Versace gown.

"I like that it is deco, kind of a modern vibe. If you have a baby, you sort of want to wear dark colors because it hides some stuff." We're all for Lively's post-baby curves: She doesn't need to hide a thing!

When it comes to getting ready, the actress divulged that the Globes is really like getting ready for any other big red carpet moment, except that "it takes a lot longer and was a lot more fuss."

And what's in Lively's clutch, you might ask? "Believe it or not, I have an Infallible lip gloss," which is no surprise, as the beauty is one of the faces of L'Oreal. "That was the one thing. My Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse iPhone doesn't fit in my clutch, but my lip gloss." How cute!

InStyle always hopes to deliver when it comes to post-awards show celebrations, so it was nice for Lively to remark on how the Tom Ford Design Studio decorated the Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills for the occasion. "It's amazing that they transformed this hotel. This is truly beautiful. It's the party that everybody was rushing to first!"

And after the after party is ... some quality time with her husband. We tried to find out what she and husband Ryan Reynolds would be doing when they arrived home, but we were swiftly met with, "I can't tell you that!" and some giggles.

This article was written by Faith Cummings with reporting by Brianna Deutsch and first appeared on InStyle.com