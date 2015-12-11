The Tony Awards 2015: Steal The Celebs' Perfect Pouts

From Rose Byrne's matchy matchy red, to J-Lo's plum plout, statement lipstick was everywhere at last night's Tony Awards. Fancy recreating their A-list looks at home? Here's how...

Last night's Tony Awards were awash with preened to perfection, red carpet-worthy beauty looks (not to mention a few noteworthy dresses - Kendall we're looking at you).

From Amanda Seyfried's epic smokey eye, to Vanessa Hudgens' festival-ready braid and J Lo's brand spanking new bob, there were more brand new beauty looks than the transformation episode of America's Next Top Model.

But as awesome as the hair and makeup was, for us, it was all about the statement lips. J Lo accessorised her classic glam bob with a fashion forward plum pout, Vanessa Hudgens and Ruth Wilson opted for a pop of punchy coral whilst Rose Byrne nailed how to match your red lipstick to your dress, the right way.

Not sure which one's right for you or quite how to apply it without looking ever so slightly like a clown? Celebrity makeup maestro and editorial beauty guru Lauren Parsons has got you sorted…

J Lo's Dramatic Plum Pout

'Think of this burgundy as the step between nude and red.' For a more casual look, blot the colour off so it's slightly faded, 'The lived-in quality makes it less of a colour commitment for lipstick phobes. This look isn't about full coverage, instead it should look as though you've drunk an expensive glass of red wine. Start by applying lipstick over the entire lip, before blotting off with a tissue. Then, concentrating the colour in the centre of the lips, pat on another thin layer using your middle finger.'

Who Suits It?

This is a hue that suits most skin tones, just check out the Dolce & Gabbana SS15 show. For darker skin, choose a shade with brighter purple tones, for medium skin, a deep wine-like purple is perfect for flattering golden tones and for fair, look for a blackberry hue to give a fruity rather than gothic effect.

We Love…Topshop Lipstick in Beguiled, £8

Vanessa Hudgens and Ruth Wilson's Coral Lips

Yes, coral lipstick was massive in the 80s but that doesn't mean you can't wear it now. A simple 2015 update is all you need. Instead of sheer, pearly finishes, use an ultra-matte coral with undertones of tangerine to really make it pop. Found the right colour but the wrong finish? If your fave lipstick is a little glossy, buff some translucent powder over the top for a majorly matte finish that'll stay put all day long.

We Love… Burberry Kisses in 65 Coral Pink, £25

Rose Byrne's Matchy Matchy Red Lipstick

'Red lipstick is make-up Marmite', says Lauren, 'There are women that swear by it and those who totally recoil from it. But it's OK, there's an easy way to wear it.

When choosing your perfect red lipstick, always apply it with your finger first and see how you like that then apply it properly from the bullet and look at it outside - seeing the colour in daylight makes it easier to tell if it's the right colour for you.'

TOP TIP: Use a cotton swab dipped in make-up remover to trace around the outline of your lips to get ride of any smudges outside of your own lip line.

Who Suits It?

A bright hue with a pink note will read as a rich red and contrast well against a dark skin tone, an orangey red will flatter the yellow undertones in olive skin and a clean bright red that's neither too orange nor too pink will suit fair skin.

We Love…Illamasqua Lipstick in Box, £19.50

For more tips and tricks on how to nail a statement lip, check out the video below!