The Secret Weapons in Zoë Kravitz's Quintessentially Cool Beauty Routine

If anyone should be described as quintessentially cool, it’s Zoë Kravitz. When the 27-year-old singer and actress isn’t fronting her electro-pop band Lolawolf, she’s starring in blockbuster movies, and acting as Yves Saint Laurent Beauty’s newest muse—all while rocking body art inspired by her badass parents, Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz.
“When I was younger, I had this incredibly rebellious spirit. I just wanted to be natural and silly-looking and not appear perfect all the time—because it's a lot of pressure, you know? On the red carpet everyone started to look the same, like a Barbie doll, and it made me really uncomfortable,” Kravtiz told InStyle of how her approach to beauty has changed over the years. “So I think I was just about claiming, ‘OK, if I'm going to be a part of this world, I want to do it in my own way.’ But I think I've found a way to feel comfortable, looking like I put effort into the way I look, and still feel like I'm being myself.”
Here, the star shares the products in her beauty regime that she uses to help her embrace fame on her own terms...
1. Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat in Luminous Honey, £25, Boots
If you’re not a fan of wearing foundation as part of your day-to-day makeup, Kravitz has the perfect alternative: YSL’s cult-favorite illuminating concealer. "I don't wear foundation on a daily basis so this is just wonderful for highlighting and covering,” Kravtiz says. “It brightens without looking like you're going out-out."
2. Arcona Tabula Rasa Spot Repair, £23.85, Nordstrom
If one thing is for certain, it’s that breakouts happen at the absolute worst times. Luckily, Kravitz has an action plan for quickly clearing up her complexion. "If I'm eating too much sugar or not sleeping enough, I see it in my skin. This [spot repair] is great for pimples because it's a bit astringent."
3. Yves Saint Laurent Vinyl Cream Lip Stain in Rhythm Red, £26, Selfridges
Although Kravitz usually has a low-key approach to her lipstick, there’s always a time or place for a bold shade. "When I want to make a statement with lip color, I go for a red, burgundy, or nude. In a bold, matte finish, it's always classic,” she says.
4. Bumble And Bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Dry Oil Finishing Spray, £25, Boots
While most effortless hair takes, well a bit of actual effort to get the look, Kravitz’s routine is actually really easy. "My braids are really low-maintenance so I use very little hair product,” she told us. “This has a nice scent and is good for freshening everything up.”
