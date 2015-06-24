The Secret To Finding The Perfect Concealer

Before you lose all hope of being matched with your perfect cover-up, we know how you can find the ONE, whatever your beauty need.

Pimples. Dark circles. Redness. None of these beauty concerns are a match for the perfect concealer; BUT actually finding the best-of-the-best when it comes to cover-up can be a bit of a beauty nightmare. There are literally hundreds of beauty aisles across the UK devoted to this very product; some are designed to cover redness, others can be used to highlight and sculpt the face. But as we all know, what works on a pimple won’t always work on dark circles – cue wasting hours and pounds on concealers that don’t deliver.

Ever tried using a thicker, heavier concealer under your eyes? Hello dry, cakey finish that left you looking worse than when you started. No-one in the office needs to know about your Orange Is The New Black binge last night but frustratingly your concealer isn’t playing ball.

But before you lose all hope of being matched with your perfect cover-up, we know how you can find the ONE, whatever your beauty need. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a stubborn spot or equally stubborn dark circles, there is a concealer out there for you.

Introducing, Powder, our new beauty sister-site that’s about change the way you discover skincare and make-up forever. So exactly what is this new (and amazing) site and why do you need to check it out right now? Let us give you the low-down…

Powder is an edit of the absolute best skincare and make-up out there. Whether you’re after a skin-changing cleanser or a mascara that’ll amplify your lashes you’ll find a product that suits your every beauty need and want (including your budget). And the best bit is that they’re always adding new categories; keep an eye out for the red lipstick edit which will be landing this week.

We put Powder through its paces and we’ve got to say it’s pretty simple and easy to use. All you have to do is sign-up (it’s completely free), answer a few questions about your beauty self and you’ll instantly be matched with the perfect product for you.

PLUS, each product comes with expert advice and tips tailored to you so you can make the most of your new beauty match. It’s like having instant access to all the best beauty editors out there except you don’t have to leave the house or even get out of bed – it’s all at your fingertips.

So if you want to discover the skincare and make-up products that your bathroom is missing (with just a few clicks) head over to thisispowder.co.uk right now.

