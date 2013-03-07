The Hills collection – new from Nails Inc

Get glamorous nails like the girls on The Hills with these four hot shades

Nails Inc have created a special ‘Hills' collection of nail varnishes to celebrate the DVD release of The Hills Season 4.

The must-have collection of limited-edition nail polishes comes in 4 shades all named after the most desirable areas of LA:

Hollywood - neon pink

Melrose Avenue - indigo

Rodeo Drive - dark teal

Beverley Hills - raspberry red

The release of the collection also coincides with the start of the fifth series of The Hills and the second series of The City.

A very select number of people were lucky enough to attend an exclusive screening of the first new episodes of The City and The Hills in London last night, which was attended by none other than the beautiful Whitney Port.

The City star, Whitney, arrived at the Curzon theatre in Mayfair to debut the start of the two series, which will air on MTV in the UK on October 18.

New nail varnish and a new TV series, we're overloaded with The Hills and we love it, especially as the latest season is set to be the most explosive yet!

By Georgie Hindle