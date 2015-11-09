The Gift Of Good Hair: How To Hint For The Perfect Christmas Gift

No more dodgy bubble-bath sets and fluffy slippers - this Christmas we want something sassy, stylish and slick. We want amazing hair. Hints at the ready ladies…

We Want… Scene-Stealing Hollywood Waves

We may be up at 6am to make 100 perfect canapés, but that doesn't mean we can't have fabulous hair. The kitchen is our red carpet and we'll be working our Hollywood waves right through to Christmas Eve cocktails. Our secret weapon? The ghd curve wand, which waves goodbye to curl-drop thanks to tri-zone technology. Now that's our kind of science.

Hint for: ghd arctic gold curve gift set, £120 (ghdhair.com)

We Want… Party-Ready, Super-Smooths Locks

Between being a domestic goddess and burning the midnight oil at the office, we just don't have time for a pre-party pro blow-dry. But we've got something better. Swishy, straight hair courtesy of the ghd platinum styler. Just one stroke, and we've got sleek, chic clocks in seconds. No salon appointment required.

Hint for: ghd arctic gold platinum git set £165 (ghdhair.com)

We Want… It all

Big beautiful hair for the ultimate envy-inducing Christmas party look is just one golden gift set away. Perfectly blow-dried tresses that can be straightened curled or left au natural? We can't think of a better present than that. Just be prepared for envious looks when your BFF opens her new ironing-board cover. Well, we did drop enough hints…

Hint for: ghd arctic gold dry & style gift set, £195 (ghdhair.com)

