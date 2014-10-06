The Five Most Important Videos You Need To See This Month

Estee Lauder marks the beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness month with five moving videos that tell the story of brave women who have fought breast cancer – tissues at the ready…

To mark the beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Estee Lauder Companies have commissioned five films in collaboration with film producer Clare Wise, who herself was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013.

The films feature the powerful stories of five inspirational women - Cordelia, Annette, Paula, Sally and Natalie - who talk about their experiences of breast cancer with their loved ones, who have supported them through their fight.

Click below for the teaser video, but be warned – it’s emotional…

To support the Breast Cancer Awareness campaign, look out Estee Lauder products sporting the pink ribbon – Estee Lauder donate a percentage of profits from sales of these products to the campaign, and has raised more than £32million to support global research, education and medical services in the past 20 years. That’s what we call feel-good beauty.

Check out the video's in full right here.

For more information, visit bcacampaign.com / #BCAstrength / @BCAcampaign