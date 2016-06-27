Why ‘The Colored Girl’ Project Is the Celebration of Black Beauty We Need

While we're slowly seeing more diversity in the media, whether that be ad campaigns or editorials, it's clear we have a long way to go before there isn't one conventional beauty standard. Women and girls of all ages should be able to identify with the faces they see on screen and in the pages of magazines because, after all, there's beauty in absolutely everyone and we need to be reminded of that.

Essence brought our attention to ‘The Colored Girl’ campaign (TCG), aimed at celebrating black women of every size, shape, and skin tone. It recently launched with a striking photo series shot by Joey Rosado featuring 10 gorgeous ladies, each with their own unique look.

‘I started the 'The Colored Girl' Project because I wanted to show the different aspects of beauty as it pertains to Black women’, says TCG founder Tori Elizabeth in an interview with Essence. ‘I wanted to highlight and celebrate our unique beauty: our eyes, our lips, our cheekbones. I wanted women from different social and cultural backgrounds. I wanted women with angular eyes, women with freckles and fair skin, and women with really rich, ebony skin. It's so important to be proud of who we are and showcase the beauty of blackness’.

We're excited to hear more from the campaign in the future and the follow the impact resulting from their beautiful message.

