The Celebrity Hairdressers To Follow On Instagram
by: InStyle Staff
7 Jul 2015

When we saw Victoria Beckham snuggling up to her hair stylist extraordinaire and 'substitute husband', Ken Pavés, we were curious which other hairdressers the A-list have on speed dial. So whether you love Alexa’s cut or Cameron’s colour, we've found the stylists that the celebrities can't live without.

The Icons

Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Gisele Bundchen and Madonna.

Their guru on speed dial: Luigi Murenu – Stylist.

Known for: Creating high-wattage hair, on and off the catwalks.

The It Girls

Alexa Chung, Rosie-Huntington-Whitely, Poppy Delevingne and Blake Lively.

Their guru on speed dial: George Northwood – Stylist.

Known for: His scissor skills and covetable “cool girl” cuts.

The Screen Sirens

Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz, Emma Stone, Drew Barrymore

Their guru on speed dial: Tracey Cunningham – Colourist.

Known for: Championing the ombré trend and uber natural-looking colour.  

The Fashion Rebels

Iggy Azalea, Rita Ora, Rihanna and Emeli Sandé.

Their guru on speed dial: Ursula Stephen – Stylist.

Known for: Cutting-edge dos for music’s coolest stars.

The Beach-Hair Babes

Kate Bosworth, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Kate Hudson and Sienna Miller, .

Their guru on speed dial: Harry Josh – Stylist and colourist.

Known for: Coiffing effortless, just-rolled-out-of-bed styles.

The Glossy Blow-Dry Set

Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Simpson, Eva Longoria

Their guru on speed dial: Ken Pavés

Known for: Creating uber-polished glam locks.

