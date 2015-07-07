The Celebrity Hairdressers To Follow On Instagram

The Icons
Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Gisele Bundchen and Madonna.
Their guru on speed dial: Luigi Murenu – Stylist.
Known for: Creating high-wattage hair, on and off the catwalks.
The It Girls
Alexa Chung, Rosie-Huntington-Whitely, Poppy Delevingne and Blake Lively.
Their guru on speed dial: George Northwood – Stylist.
Known for: His scissor skills and covetable “cool girl” cuts.
The Screen Sirens
Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz, Emma Stone, Drew Barrymore
Their guru on speed dial: Tracey Cunningham – Colourist.
Known for: Championing the ombré trend and uber natural-looking colour.
The Fashion Rebels
Iggy Azalea, Rita Ora, Rihanna and Emeli Sandé.
Their guru on speed dial: Ursula Stephen – Stylist.
Known for: Cutting-edge dos for music’s coolest stars.
The Beach-Hair Babes
Kate Bosworth, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Kate Hudson and Sienna Miller, .
Their guru on speed dial: Harry Josh – Stylist and colourist.
Known for: Coiffing effortless, just-rolled-out-of-bed styles.
The Glossy Blow-Dry Set
Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Simpson, Eva Longoria
Their guru on speed dial: Ken Pavés
Known for: Creating uber-polished glam locks.