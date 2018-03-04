The Best Oscars Beauty Looks, Decade By Decade

In the run up to the Oscars this Sunday we chart the actresses that deserve a statuette for their services to beauty, so here’s our countdown on who we would award ‘Best Oscars Beauty Look of the Decade’ to.

Nothing rivals the glamour of the Oscars, we can’t get enough of the entrances, the dresses and drama but what we love the most? It’s the beauty looks that set our hearts a flutter. And while we’re counting down the hours until tonight's Academy Awards, we chart our favourite makeup and hair styles from seven decades of the Oscars.

And the award goes to…

The 50s

Audrey Hepburn, 1953

We hate to be predictable, but there’s no way that we could miss Ms Hepburn off our list. Her impeccable cat-eye flick, bold brows and elfin crop at the 26th Academy Awards has since become an iconic Hollywood look.

The 60s

Barbra Streisand, 1968

Barbra Streisand nails bold eyes and even bolder hair with a style that epitomises 60s beauty. Dust off your liquid liner and swipe on a graphic line, for a modern take on this mod look.

The 70s

Jane Fonda, 1978

70s-inspired hair ruled the S/S 15 catwalks, but it was Jane Fonda who rocked the long and layered look first. Take your hairspiration from this silver screen legend this summer – just keep waves loose and skip the heavy fringe for a modern take.

The 80s

Jodie Foster, 1988

Jodie Foster’s relaxed, no-makeup-makeup look and glossy tresses stood out at a ceremony filled with frizzy perms. Her fresh-faced base is flawless and who would have guessed that her ‘lob’ haircut would be so on-trend in 2015?

The 90s

Gwyneth Paltrow, 1998

We are obsessed with the sleek, super chic updo that Gwynnie sported for the 1998 Oscars. And ‘supporting’ points go to her still-so-on-trend dark lip, dewy skin and healthy pink toned blush combo.

The noughties

Cate Blanchette, 2005

Taking inspiration from the decade when the Oscars began (that’s the 20s for all you non-movie buffs), Cate’s hair is classic old Hollywood. Paired with the perfect bold pink lip for a more modern twist – this is one of our all-time-favourite beauty moments!

The 10s

Jennifer Lawrence, 2013

Can somebody please tell us the secret to getting that lit-from-within glow à la J Law? As well as skin that was seriously on point, Jennifer opted for a fail safe smoky eye and glossy nude lip combo that left her looking every inch the Hollywood superstar.

By Catherine Scale