The Best Bold Lips From The Red Carpet

Sunday's Oscars red carpet was awash with a rainbow of lip shades that we're obsessing over. We've rounded up our faves and scoured the beauty counters to bring you the products you need to get the look yourself.

Margot Robbie

This pop of orangey red with a matte finish is a look that our lipstick dreams are made of. A fail safe way to pep up an all black outfit as perfectly modeled by Margot Robbie.

Try: NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Dragon Girl, £19 (narscosmetics.co.uk)

Chrissy Teigen

Channeling a super glamorous goth-girl vibe, Chrissy was killing it with her hyper-glossy dark purple pout.

Try: MAC Lipstick in Pure Heroine (maccosmetics.co.uk)

Diane Kruger

Ms. Kruger went all matchy-matchy, choosing a lip colour in the same shade her stunning orangey-red gown.

Try: Rimmel Kate Matte Lipstick in Vibrant Coral, £5.49 (superdrug.com)

Dakota Johnson

Dakota's choice of lip colour is 50 shades of great. Softer than a red, the hue is super flattering for all skin tones.

Try: No7 Match Made Moisture Drench Lipstick in Deep Rust, £9.95 (boots.com)

Naomi Watts

Naomi's lips look like they've been stained by drinking an expensive red wine. To copy her style, avoid applying lipstick straight from the bullet, instead pat it on using your fingers.

Try: Bete Noire Possessed Intense Lipstick, £28 (spacenk.com)

Emma Stone

This coral lip makes Emma's complexion really glow. We'll be trying this shade for a statement daytime makeup look.

Try: Bourjois Rouge Edition Velvet in Peach Club (boots.com)

Or, if you can wait until April then you can get your hands on the exact lipstick that Emma wore, which was Revlon's Ultra HD Lipstick in the shade 'Hibiscus'

Lady Gaga

We don't normally look to our washing up gloves (more on that, here) for our lipstick shade inspo, but it seriously worked for Gaga.

Try: Tom Ford Lip Colour in Scarlet Rouge (selfridges.com)