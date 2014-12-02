The Advent Calendar Giveaway You Don't Want To Miss Out On

You could be one of the lucky readers to win one of the many fabulous gifts in our December giveaway.

The InStyle Advent Calendar Giveaway is back and better than ever. Every day in December we'll be giving fabulous fashion and beauty gifts worth £7500. From the stunning handbag, that should be a staple in every woman's wardrobe, to the beauty products you need to try, we've got plenty of goodies to get you in the festive mood.

Here are a few of the fabulous gifts you could win this week,

1st December

Neal's Yard Remedies

If you've ever wanted to try the organic rose products from Neal's Yard Remedies, then we've got the perfect give away for you. You could be one of the five lucky readers to win not just one but two Organic Rose gift sets (we do love to spoil you). These heavenly products would make amazing Christmas gifts but we know we'd be tempted to try them first...

2nd December

Eyeko

With this stunning give-away you could win a selection of products including the Making Eyes Automatic Gel Eyeliner Deep in Teal, Lash Wardrobe, Eyeko Me & My Shadow Charcoal & the Skinny Brush Mascara. Not only will you be able to perfect your smoky eye but you'll be tempted to try every eyeliner look you see on their Instagram page, get those cotton buds ready...

3rd December

Warehouse

The Black Friday sales might have been exciting but surely it doesn't get better than a £300 Warehouse gift card? With this amazing giveaway you'll be able to enjoy a guilt free shopping trip!

4th December

Kurt Geiger

We've got three reasons for you to fall in love with Kurt Geiger (not that you needed anymore). One lucky winner will be able to choose three handbags (yes, three!) from the current Saffiano Hangbag Collection, I know, we can't believe it either!

5th December

Nails Inc

You could be the lucky winner of a truly unique Christmas gift. Not only will the winner receive the latest Autumn Winter nail shades but they'll also be able to personalise them with the stunning new alphabet caps. This gorgeous giveaway has already got us in the mood for a festive manicure...

6th December

Next

There are some bags that no woman should be without and this Next Leather Fringe Duffle Bag is one of them. Not only is it gorgeous but we reckon it's the perfect bag to use whether you’re out during the day or night, we might have already added it to our Christmas wish list...

7th December

Balance Me

Love hampers? Well we've got an amazing Balance Me Beauty Hamper to giveaway which is worth over £300! With products such as the best-selling 100% Natural Radiance Face Oil & The Wonder Eye Cream you'll have plenty of treats to not only pamper yourself but your friends as well.

