The 5 Fashion Week Beauty Heroes We're Keeping On Our Bathroom Shelves

Ever wondered how a Beauty Editor gets through Fashion Week month looking radiant and feeling vaguely human? Here are the top five Fashion Week essentials that got InStyle’s Beauty Director Cassie Steer through four cities and 67 backstage burrows. Better still? They're all perfect for taking us through summer and beyond.

Dashing around backstage coupled with jetlag, -20C New York temperatures and one too many coffees during Fashion Weeks can create the perfect storm for an immune system crash, lackluster skin and major breakouts. Not ideal. We asked Beauty Director, Cassie Steer to let us in on the beauty products that she swears by the keep herself on top form no matter how hectic things get.

The hair reviver

Toni & Guy’s Perfect Tease Dry Shampoo (£7.49, boots.com) is the hair multi-tasker you need when you’re in a rush. It’s a dry shampoo that doubles up as a styling spray to leave hair refreshed and perfectly coiffed in between washes. It’s our secret weapon for tackling third day hair when there’s simply no time for a wash and blow-dry.

The instant skin perfector

Like Photoshop in a bottle, Eve Lom’s Flawless Radiance Primer (£42, evelom.com) has a light-diffusing formula that boosts radiance, evens out imperfections and blurs pores. A lifesaver product for days when you’ve got to fake it ‘til you make it. Plus extra points for the SPF 30 protection that lets us skip a step of our morning routine and will be great for when the weather hots up.

The glow-boosting drink

A photo posted by InStyle UK (@instyleuk) on Feb 22, 2015 at 2:32am PST

Beauty & Go drinks (£2.99, from Selfridges) are enriched with macro antioxidants to feed and nourish your skin. What’s a macro antioxidant you ask? They’re extracted from the skins of fruits and are able to minimise the damaging effects of free radicals that cause ageing and dullness. You can mix and match with the four flavours to treat your specific skin concern, whether you want anti-ageing or a radiance boost. We'll be drinking the Detox pre-holiday as part of our bikini-body quest.

The pick-me-up lip colour

There’s no better way to fake a polished look than with a quick swipe of a bold lippie. Bright reds in particular work perfectly to help things look a little more put-together when you’re short of time. During Fashion Week a lip product that requires endless touching up or dries out lips isn’t going to cut it. We love Clinique’s Lip Colour + Primer in Cherry Pop (£16, boots.com) as it combines the hydration of a lip balm with a serious punch of colour.

The in-flight hero

It’s a classic that Beauy Editors swear by; Sisley’s Black Rose Cream Mask (£95.50, johnlewis.com) is a traveling essential that stops dehydration in its tracks. With flights to New York, Milan and Paris on the menu throughout Fashion Month, it’s an essential that Cassie wouldn’t be without, especially as it’s amazing at rejuvenating skin and erasing signs of fatigue. Pop onto cleansed skin at the beginning of a flight, then leave on for the duration and you’ll be left with plumped up, bouncy skin.