The 5 Best Beauty Apps To See You Through The Festive Season

We’ve scoured the smart phone stores to bring you the beauty apps you need to know about in the run up to Christmas. From booking a manicure to concocting a herbal hangover cure, we’ve got you covered.

PRIV, Free, available on iTunes and Google Play

With PRIV you can have a beauty therapist at your beck and call in under an hour with just the swipe of your smart phone. Choose from massages, blow dries, makeup and manicures and then simply select the beauty therapist who will arrive at your location in less than an hour. Let’s face it, at this stage of the game this is probably as productive as it gets.

The Colour Genius by L’Oréal Paris, Free, available on iTunes and Google Play

L’Oréal’s Colour Genius cleverly uses the colour of your outfit as well as the time and location of your event to suggest a lip, eye and nail colour that matches or contrasts with your clothes, depending on the look you're going for. With parties and get-togethers galore, Christmas is the perfect time to use this app to experiment and branch out from your staple makeup shades.

Liz Earle Wellbeing, £2.99, available on iTunes, Amazon and Google Play

If you’re looking for a break from the overindulgence of Christmas, Liz Earle’s Wellbeing app is the download for you. This is perfect for anyone who wants to fully embrace festivities without piling on the pounds ahead of a New Year’s detox. It includes everything from stress-busting beauty tips to ideas for healthy canapés and hangover cures.

Trusper, Free, available on iTunes and Google Play

This is the app that beauty addicts’ dreams are made of. Trusper brings together tips and tutorials into one snazzy database, so that you can learn to do a 50’s curl for your office party or a DIY facemask on New Year’s Day. Also an ideal option to keep you entertained following that post-Christmas dinner slump.

ModiFace Hair Colour, Free, available on iTunes and Google Play

For anyone looking to take the plunge with a new hair colour for the holiday season, hold fire. Before you hop foot it down to your local salon, try your desired hair shade the virtual way using ModiFace. All you need to do is upload a selfie to the app and then you’re free to experiment with finding the most flattering hue for you. Genius.

By Catherine Scale