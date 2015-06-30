The £1 Trick That Means You’ll Never Get Sun Burn Again

Golden? Sure. Bronzed? Absolutely! Red with the threat of peeling? Not so much. If tanning is one of the best things about summer, then sunburn is the worst. Here’s how to make sure you never enter into lobster territory again.

We like to think we’re pretty savvy about sun protection by now and wouldn’t contemplate stepping out of the shade without a good slathering of SPF. In fact, sun creams have come on a long way since the chalky mess that our folks’ used to coat us in. Factor 50 oils, firming benefits and if there’s some anti-aging formula thrown in there too? Well all the better!

Only let’s be honest, it’s not out of the realms of possibility that what with dipping in and out of the pool, sitting out people watching at lunch and dozing on the sun beds, our re-application process might lapse just a little.

Burning is no joke and not even that extortionate Mara Hoffman two-piece looks good with red raw skin. So what if you had a little gadget that told you when your skin needed more SPF? Aha! That’d be good wouldn’t it? Well it’s just launched for £1 – not kidding.

The SmartSun band is like a festival wristband that gets you into the elite club of not being a lobster and it’s all in the colour. Like a mood ring, only useful, it measures the amount of UV radiation you have been exposed to and changes colour accordingly.

The wristband changes colour when you need to reapply sun lotion and when you’ve had enough sun for the day and need to retreat to the shade. Plus it’s waterproof so you can go swimming in it as much as you like. Each band is one wear only and to use it you simply put it on before going out in the sun and apply sun cream to both yourself and the wristband. Then let it work it’s techy magic and check it now again to see what it says.

Available from SMARTSUN priced at £4.99 for a pack of 5.