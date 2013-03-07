TESTED! Facial with celeb fave Su-Man Hsu

We sent an InStyler for a treatment with super-facialist Su-Man Hsu. Find out the results...

Anne Hathaway called a treatment with her; ‘a life changing experience’, Juliette Binoche flies from Paris to London especially to see her, and she once had to turn Nicole Kidman down due to her busy schedule! So when we heard facialist of the moment, Su-Man Hsu was in town, we just had to send an InStyler to try her treatment.

Here’s the verdict:

'Su-Man works from her home in Crouch End, London, and I managed to book a treatment with the renowned facialist on the day of the London tube strike, clever me. So I arrived 10 minutes late, a sweaty, stressed mess after an hour and a half journey from the office. Luckily, Su-Man’s home is the epitome of zen living, and I felt the tension slip away the second I stepped through the door.

The facial started with a warm up on my shoulders and neck. Su-Man believes the face and body are connected and in order to work on the face, you need to first ‘open up the channels’ by softening tight muscles around your décolleté, shoulders and neck.

Next, she cleansed my skin, which was then followed by extraction. A cooling gel was applied and my Su-Man worked on my face to make my tight muscles ‘soft and bouncy’.

A calming mask was applied and left to work while Su-Man massaged my calves and feet, which she believes is also central to the health of your skin.

A moisturising toner followed by the application of a light moisturiser finished the 90 minute facial, and Su-Man handed me the mirror. The results were amazing, I looked glowing and fresh and said hello to cheekbones I never knew I had!

This may not be the most comfortable facial I’ve ever had – Su-Man’s massage techniques are intense; she’s not afraid to work hard at a tight muscle, but I’ve never looked or felt better following a facial. Her techniques are truly effective and I’m already looking forward to the next one!'

A 90 minute facial costs £100 with Su-Man Hsu. Call 07779 151346 or email su-man@blueyonder.co.uk to book.

By Jess Tibbits

