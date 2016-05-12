Seven New Super-SPFs That You Need To Know About

Cover up with these no-excuses easy applicators because burning isn't big or clever (but it is pretty darn sore)...

Sun’s out, buns out - but lose the red bits. We’re all about this summer’s genius SPF time-savers.

Say bye to thick, white creams and holla to high-tech potions. Turns out there's a solution for every type of sun seeker, whether you want an instant cooldown or a faux tan from your sunlounger (yes, really).

These are the seven suncare heros we’ll be throwing into our beach tote this summer... You're welcome.

1. THE MULTITASKER

Downsize your holiday SPF haul and protect your body and hair in one hit with Clarins Sun Care Radiant Oil Spray High Protection 30 (£20, clarins.co.uk).

2. THE ALL DAYER

Top-ups interrupting your fun? P20’s once-a-day cult lotion now comes in a cool spray. Riemann P20 Once A Day Sun Protection Continuous Spray SPF20 (£24.99, boots.com).

3. THE BEAUTY MIST

Skin hydration just got clever. Bioderma’s Hydrabio Eau de Soin SPF30 (£9, feelunique.com) is a super-fine mist you can spritz straight over make-up for instant UVA/UVB defence.

4. THE ROLLER BALL

Sunbathing solo? Reach awkward spots with Nivea’s Sun Protect & Moisture Roll-On SPF50+ (£7.99, superdrug.com). It glides over skin with just the right amount of lotion.

5. THE SOS COOLER

Chill out with the SPF equivalent of iced cucumber water, aka Piz Buin Protect & Cool Refreshing Sun Mousse SPF30 (£9, boots.com). It’s also your SPF soulmate for post-sunburnt skin.

6. THE BRONZING OIL

Yep, you can now get your self-tan on from the sun lounger. Vita Liberata’s Marula Dry Oil Self Tan (£39, boots.com) gives SPF50 protection AND a believable glow.

7. THE BRUSH-ON

Our mattifying SPF for the lunchtime dash is Susan Posnick’s Brush On Block SPF30 (£25, effortlessskin.com). It applies like mineral make-up with a nifty retractable brush.

And FYI, if you lose track of top-ups, check out La Roche-Posay's new My UV Patch (free, Boots stores). Millie Mackintosh is already a fan, debuting the little blue patch on vacay in Ibiza. Hook it up to your smartphone and it'll monitor your SPF and burn potential so you can focus on your book/ice cream/Instagram stalking. SO clever!