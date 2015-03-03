Suki Waterhouse's New Burberry Ad Is An Absolute Steam-Fest

Bradley Cooper is NOT going to be a happy bunny when he sees this steamy Burberry photo shoot...

Suki Waterhouse has been cast in many a gorgeous campaign but this has to be one of her hottest yet.

The 23-year-old model and Burberry muse has been cast in the luxury label's most recent ad for its Kisses lipstick collection, which sees her don a sultry red lip, a heritage check scarf and well, very little else as she poses up a storm for the camera. However, she's not alone.

Burberry

In a series of shots that are set to make her Hollywood hunk of a BF Bradley Cooper green with envy, Suki can be seen cuddling (and puckering) up to a handsome man who too seems to be minus a shirt. Just how we like it, then!

Burberry

The man in question is none other than up-and-coming Brit musician George Le Page who looks pretty pleased to be up close and personal with the catwalk regular. Can you really blame him?

Burberry

Burberry's new lipstick range is set to be one of its biggest cosmetic launches to date and, whatever your preference, you can either create a light glossed effect or a full-on pout depending on how many layers you apply. Clever, huh? We're swooning over Rosy Red; the very shade seen on Suki.

Now, as for that beautiful man and designer scarf...