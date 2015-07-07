Want Hair Like Suki Waterhouse? Cut It Yourself And Wash With Coca-Cola

The model is anything but high maintenance when it comes to beauty...

Whether she's hitting a fashion show, attending a launch party or having fun at a festival, Suki Waterhouse always looks flawless.

Reckon this means that the model must follow an incredible strict beauty regime to stay so gorgeous? Wrong. Suki, it seems, actually has a very relaxed approach to looking after herself.

Let's discuss her hair first.

Although we're used to seeing Suki with beautifully bouncy blow-dries and intricate updos we'd never be able to create at home, Suki often shuns the salon when she's in need of a trim.

Even if the results are, erm, not very good.

'I cut my own hair a lot … and I’m always terrible at it,' she told US publication People. 'Literally, thank God for my hair and makeup teams! Whenever I look half decent in a picture it’s always thanks to them.'

And when it comes to cleaning, Suki prefers to bathe her barnet in Coca-Cola rather than lather her layers with shampoo and conditioner. Why? The fizzy drink is much better at creating a 'tousled' look, apparently...

So this got us thinking. If Suki's not afraid to experiment with her locks, she must have some other quirky habits, right? Here's what we've discovered...

Suki has found many uses for coconut oil...

'I will do crazy skincare things in the kitchen… I love coconut oil, so if I come home at night feeling all dry and like a fossil I'll put my hand in a jar of coconut oil and just mush it over my face,' she revealed to Into The Gloss last year.

'I'll put it in my hair, too, and sleep like that…in my coat. Just kidding, I wouldn't do that in my coat.'

Suki doesn't clean her complexion with fancy products...

'I do try to wash my face before I go to bed now, which I never really used to do,' she admits. 'Sometimes, if it's really dire, I won't, but most times I get around to it, even if it's just with water.'

Suki struggles to apply (and remove) eye make-up...

'I'm not very well-coordinated in some ways - my fingers are just all over the place... I'm s**t at doing eye make-up,' she exclaims. 'I usually don't take off eye make-up, though, because it's a nightmare and mascara will be running down everywhere.'