This Beauty Brand Just Created A Harry Potter Eyeshadow Palette And We Died

by: George Driver
13 Dec 2016

Why Storybook Cosmetics is top of our ‘Muggles’ list of Christmas presents to me’…

https://www.instagram.com/p/BNrwzVMDNEy/

Alright beauties... here's the deal. We know a lot of you are confused about why we've made some of the changes on our "Storybook Cosmetics Wizardry and Witchcraft Palette." We are really proud that this is our unique, original creation, inspired by all the magical stories we grew up with and loved. Our palette is not sponsored by, endorsed by, or associated in ANY WAY with, the owners or creators of any other pre-existing literary or artistic work. We feel these changes are necessary to avoid any confusion regarding this matter. . . An important part of our brand is keeping you guys involved through the entire process. We listen and make changes, and we update you the whole way! Its almost as if we are all building this brand together! Keep in mind, we are learning as we go. There will be changes and hurdles along the way. We love and appreciate your understanding and your unwavering support for the things we do. It means so much to us! . . P.S. We are currently in negotiations to secure licenses in order to release some really awesome fandom collaborations. We are so excited to see where 2017 takes us...and, of course, we will be updating you guys the whole time! Thanks so much for your unconditional support! You are the best!

Dear Santa, what we’d really like for Christmas this year is a Storybook Cosmetics eyeshadow palette.

Haven’t heard of them? Well, we’ve got one in mind and everything.  Their new Harry Potter-inspired palette that we’re so obsessed with we keep checking their Instagram account to see if it’s hit the shelves yet. FYI, it hasn’t. But we’re feeling positive it’ll be in stock by the time Rudolph needs to saddle up. Just sayin…

https://www.instagram.com/p/BNiU2SAj6V9/

 

Yup, you heard us right Santa, a Harry Potter-inspired makeup palette. It looks like a real life Harry Potter book and everything. The only difference being that instead of hundreds of pages telling us all about Snape’s crazy confusing loyalty play, there’s twelve epic eyeshadows, all with super cool wizarding world names.

With shades like Spell Book, Cauldron and Broomstick (the perfect matte brown smokey eye shadow no less), it’s basically the best beauty product we’ve come across since Too Faced’s Unicorn Tears lipstick. Yup, that’s a thing too.

 

https://www.instagram.com/p/BNiMIAUDr12/

 

Adding to Storybook Cosmetics’ already awesome collection (the Mean Girls Burn Book, Romeo And Juiet, and The Wizard Of Oz palettes are firm faves), the Harry Potter Witchcraft & Wizardry eyeshadow collection is pure nostalgia. It’s seriously almost too much for our inner muggle to bear. Almost.

As this letter to Santa goes to print Storybook is still yet to reveal an official release date, but in the meantime our Instagram trawling will have to suffice (there seems to be makeup brushes that look like wandsand an inkpot and quill liquid liner as well – we die). That and watching Fantastic Beasts over and over again, re-reading the entire book series and seeing The Cursed Child at least three times should tide us over.

 

We’re not crazy, you’re crazy.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BMHQ2Eygav8/

 

